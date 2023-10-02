Rain, rain go away — and give Taupō and Tūrangi parents a break.

Rain, rain go away — and give Taupō and Tūrangi parents a break.

Thumbs up

To Great Lake Taupō Hockey for this year’s hockey development programme. It was awesome to see our kids having fun and developing their skills each week during their development sessions, and then go and achieve such great results whilst representing Taupō Hockey at the Lakes tournament in Rotorua. Thank you GLTH legends!

To the amazing healthcare staff doing their best to serve our community amidst staff shortages! The work being done by Taupō and Tūrangi primary care clinics and the Taupō Hospital team is commendable.

To the Taupō Masters Rowing group for providing a wonderful opportunity for adults to get out and experience our beautiful lake.

To the lovely native grasses planted at the lakefront in the CBD.

Thumbs down

To the rain. It’s been such a struggle for us mums and dads trying to maintain sanity with kids at home. Not to mention those parts of NZ affected by flooding and landslips.

To the people who don’t indicate while turning. Shame on you!

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



