Lack of shopping baskets have riled one local person this week. Photo / 123RF

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Ashley Cho and the team; we really appreciate the service you all provide. Thank you from the team at Family and Financial Solutions Trust.

Thumbs up to Taupō Council for installing gates at Turangitukua Park entrance. No more hooning at nights.

Thank you to the Taupō Council for listening to the concerns of the residents at Summerset and installing a speed bump on Wharewaka Rd.

Thumbs up to the airport for their new baggage carousel. Beats having to collect your luggage from a trailer outside. Feels glamorous and metropolitan.

Thumbs up to Town Centre Taupō for the wonderful Santa Cave once again - such a wonderful experience for families in Taupō, all of the staff (including Santa!) were wonderful, too. A special thanks to Alice for tirelessly printing the Santa photos, smiling all the way, and for the delivery you made. Thank you for making my day a little bit easier just before Christmas, you are so kind!

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the people young and older who hoon on their four-wheelers and motorbikes down at Turangitukua Park when it’s wet or dry; it is digging up grounds. No crash helmets are worn either, a serious accident will happen one day. Also, people who dump their lawn clippings and rubbish under the trees. Take the clippings to the transfer station, the cost is only $6.

Thumbs down to the hooligan(s) who vandalised the Tūrangi police station recently.

My partner had a long hard day without a single meal the other night, so I convinced her to get a fast food burger when she finished work at midnight. As she placed her order at the drive-through I literally could hear the arrogant window server (on my phone) giving my partner attitude over the speaker about her order. I recognised her voice as the same person who had, on a previous order, called my partner a fatty over the speaker. So unprofessional.

The new Taupō Council building is an eyesore dominating the town centre. How was a structure of this height allowed to proceed when it is out of sync with the surrounding landscape?

A huge thumbs down to the supermarket with the continued lack of baskets. With the prices you are charging, the least I can expect is to be able to use a basket while I do my shopping. I had to ask one of your staff yesterday where they were and was told they get stolen by customers which I find hard to believe with your staff collecting them at the self help tills and all your security? I find this to be a complete cop out.

