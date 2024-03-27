Bread donations get a thumbs-up this week.

27 Mar, 2024 12:49 AM 2 mins to read

Bread donations get a thumbs-up this week.

Thumbs up

A huge thumbs up to Bakers Delight, Taupō. For the past three years, Chevy has kindly donated bread to Reporoa College’s breakfast club. You are really making a difference in our students’ lives. Kids who are full are able to learn. Thank you so much for your generosity. From Reporoa College principal Brendan Carroll.

Thumbs up to the person who picked up my bank card at the Mitre 10 car park and the Mitre 10 staff member who tracked me down and returned the card. This makes Taupō a wonderful place to live.

Thumbs up to Johno at Rigby Plumbing. He is the best man for any plumbing work. He arrived on Friday afternoon after an urgent phone call within half an hour, repaired our toilet, and was totally skilful, polite and efficient. Cheers, Johno.

Thumbs up to Great Lake Taxis. Come back Glen, you are the most awesome cab driver. Well-mannered and courteous. Very reliable and goes the extra mile to help his customers - please get back behind that wheel.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to Taupō District Council for getting the roadworks completed and making the roads better and safer. Soon I will not have anything to moan and complain about, except for people who laugh and joke and have a sense of humour!

Thumbs down to the people who throw food scraps and beef and lamb bones over their back boundary fence on to the Brentwood Gully Reserve in Taupō. The people of this town are trying to eradicate vermin in and around the town, and this is only mitigating all the hard work being carried out.

Thumbs down to the shop that refused to stamp our loyalty card accordingly when we’d spent just under $100 on lunch. The server insisted there was a “limit of three stamps per day only” in a very annoyed tone as if we were being stupid, although the card does not state that there’s any sort of limit on stamps.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.