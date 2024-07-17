Speedy help at Taupō Hospital gets the thumbs up this week.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the staff at Taupō Hospital. After a bout of pneumonia, they arranged an appointment for a follow-up X-ray. No waiting, service with a smile and visit/X-ray completed in less than 10 minutes. Fantastic. Thank you Taupō Hospital.

Thumbs down

On July 7, a Sunday afternoon, whilst going about our volunteer work, we noted the dumping of a long, dirty, white vinyl couch with small metal feet, large plastic rubbish bins and a tin wheelbarrow at the back of our shop. We raise money to rescue animals and your actions cost our dear animals in dump fees. Perhaps you might turn this negative act into something positive. Why not consider volunteering for a cause close to your heart? Truly it is personally so rewarding and a very kind thing to do.

The new Wairakei roundabout, at the Craters intersection has been planted with mānuka (Leptospermum scoparium). How will the vehicles be able to see through these bushy, 3-6 metre tall trees when they are fully grown?