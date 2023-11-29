Drivers chancing orange lights have riled up a Taupō local this week.

Drivers chancing orange lights have riled up a Taupō local this week.

Thumbs-down

Shame on the individuals who threw two empty Vodka Cruiser Grape glass bottles onto the footpath and road entering Sedge Grove on the evening or night of Tuesday, November 21. I risked the traffic to sweep up fine broken glass. Just another disturbance in our lovely suburb since the installation by our well-meaning council of basketball hoops on the tennis courts at the top end of Jarden Mile. Sadly, the few spoil it for the many with loud music and foul language until well after dark. While one doesn’t want to be a spoilsport, how much disturbance are we to tolerate before asking the council to remove the hoops?

Thumbs down to the drivers going through red lights at Control Gate Bridge. This happened in front of my car today, and both cars in front should have stopped at the amber lights as they had plenty of notice. Both sped up, and the second one was then going through a red light. Hopefully, cameras will be put up in this area eventually so that these drivers can be caught.

