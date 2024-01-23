Home / Waikato News Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down Waikato Herald 23 Jan, 2024 09:30 PM 3 mins to read Save share Soft plastic recycling has returned to Taupō, thanks to the reinstatement of a bin at Countdown Kokomea Park. Photo / Thinkstock

Soft plastic recycling has returned to Taupō, thanks to the reinstatement of a bin at Countdown Kokomea Park. Photo / Thinkstock