Thumbs up
- To Taupō’s Kokomea Countdown for having the soft plastics recycling bin that used to be at the store in town. Great to still be able to recycle.
- To Brian of BRN Maintenance Taupō. Brian provides such reliable, friendly, honest and good-quality maintenance services to homes around the area. He truly is an asset to our community.
- To the wonderful Beaver Tree Services who came and pruned our trees and shrubs. As hubby and I are in our 80s now and unable to do it all, it was a pleasure to meet these great guys. They were polite and easy to speak with and did what we wanted, cleaning up and then leaving the mulch to put on our garden. Highly recommended.
- To the Salvation Army Adopt a Family and Chavonne, for the Christmas parcels this year. The Christmas parcels brought much happiness to our families this festive season. We really appreciate all that you do for the community, thank you from the team at Family & Financial Solutions Trust.
- To Juliette Jagger from Ray White Taupō, who is the best Kinloch real estate agent ever. As a very appreciative client, I highly recommend her services.
- To the many hundreds of young people who attended the concert at Owen Delany Park on December 27. We, the drivers who ferried them from the park to downtown late on that Saturday night, were pleased and impressed with their good humour, grateful manners and patience, as many had to wait some time for the buses to arrive. The organisers deserve praise also for their planning and control.
Thumbs sideways
- I was so pleased to see a new manager at Taupō Hospital and I hope things are going well. Please improve the menu and supply cheese and crackers or a biscuit for afternoon tea! Looking forward to seeing some changes like more nurses and doctors at A&E.
Thumbs down
- To the cyclists and electric scooters who expect every other path user to give way to them while they are literally flying along in groups taking up the whole path. It is called the Lions Walk for a reason.
- Is the land manager responsible for the Taupō drainage gullies in Harvey St, Tītoki St etc going to allow the blackberry, convolvulus, buddleia, cotoneaster, ivy etc to grow, permanently restricting access to the popular pedestrian and cycle paths? Be warned, the blackberry is at eye height and is difficult to get past unscathed.
- To the inconsiderate teens being very disruptive and noisy in the cinema this week. It may be school holidays, but that is no excuse to spoil the fun of other cinema-goers who have paid for the privilege to see a film. Apart from making noise and being very restless, they also left a lot of rubbish and kept their phones on during the movie.
