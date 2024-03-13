A smoke detector installation by Taupō Fire Service got a big thumbs-up this week.

A smoke detector installation by Taupō Fire Service got a big thumbs-up this week.

Thumbs-up

Thumbs-up to the people who came to help at the incident on Acacia Bay Road at 5pm on Friday, March 1, who were all so kind - thank you.

A thumbs-up to all who helped me and called an ambulance at the final Dinner in the Park in Taupō some weeks ago. A big thank you, and know I am fine now.

Thumbs-up AC Baths for finally applying the same price to both deep and shallow aqua classes for the same number of classes. The aqua classes are excellent and energetic and are suitable for everyone’s fitness. Well done to all the aqua instructors.

A huge thumbs-up to the Taupō Fire Service. For no charge, they checked my fire alarms and installed a new alarm with a 10-year battery. Thank you, great service.

Thumbs-up to the many more children biking to school and about town.

A big thumbs-up to Midlands Transport! As a school bus driver, they consistently lead by example with their safe and courteous driving behaviour, and wherever you meet them they always have a friendly wave. Noticed and much-appreciated!

Thumbs-down

A huge thumbs-down to the absolutely horrible woman whom I witnessed completely and utterly belittle, disregard and then hang up on a clearly very distressed lady who was desperately needing help for herself and her children. Nobody has the right to speak to anybody that way - shame on you. I didn’t get the whole conversation, love, but if you see this, then know people do care. I truly hope you found your family a home and you never have to deal with that unprofessional and nasty woman again.

Thumbs-down to real estate agents and drone operators who fly well over the boundary into neighbours’ property and hover outside lounge windows without taking the time to inform said neighbours of their intentions. Inconsiderate to say the least.

Thumbs-down to the Kinloch horse rider who was on the shared cycle walk path yelling abuse at people on bikes who had done nothing wrong and acted politely in their approach, which is unacceptable. You knew we were behind you. Take a lesson in civility.

Thumbs-down to the expenditure on Boom Boom. A simplistic, wrinkly balloon dinosaur made of shiny metal will spoil the natural setting with which it is so out of harmony.

Thumbs down to the speeding cars travelling along the new 50km/h zone on Lake Terrace between the airport roundabout and the new Countdown. Their speed is such that footpath users are just about blown off their feet with the backdraught, not to mention the closeness of the cars to the walkers. High time to bring in the cameras and dish out a few speeding tickets.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.