Taupō and Tūrangi thumbs up and thumbs down

Fireworks displays- fun for all the family, or a recipe for panicked pets?

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Will from Taupō Burgerfuel, a very hard-working, friendly young man, always giving exceptional customer service, even in the most stressful of times.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to the public fireworks evening being held at Owen Delany Park, which is right next door to the SPCA Kennels! Poor, poor animals!

Thumbs down to the Taupō District Council after hiking our rates by over 9 per cent. They then fritter away more than $400k on fancy light poles in Roberts Street. They must think their ratepayers are made of money or that it grows on trees. We wait with trepidation for the final cost.

Audience participation in the musical shows put on at The Great Lake Centre is applauded; i.e. singing, clapping, aisle dancing. Why then do some people attend these shows purely to drink, some heavily, and talk loudly throughout the performance? Come on, guys. Please show a bit of respect to those in neighbouring seats.









