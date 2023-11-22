Taupō's tradies get are among those getting a thumbs up this week.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the very kind lovely person who picked up my phone in the toilet on Tuesday, November 14 and handed it to the front desk staff at Pak’nSave. I am very grateful. Thanks also to the great staff at Pak’nSave.

A huge thank you to Jamie Keehan for inviting our Summerset residents to the Big Bang. He let us use his van as well, as we easily filled our own. He made sure our residents were comfortable with chairs in a great viewing spot, hot chocolate, a delicious slice and parking very nearby. Thanks from the two van loads from Summerset who had an amazing night at the fireworks display. Thanks to Rotary, too!

Thumbs up to Nick at Rigby Plumbing for fixing a stubborn tap. Thanks, Nick!

A very heartfelt thank you to all the ladies at Vetplus who helped me cope when I had to put my precious Ninja Puss down. You were all so caring and sympathetic about a horrible choice which had to be made. Thank you also for the lovely card, so pretty and the poem inside which was so appropriate. Thank you all once again.

To the gardener/s at Suncourt Hotel, the gardens have improved greatly and the plants on ‘The Terrace’ are lovely to sit amongst with a coffee and a view of the lake.

Thumbs up to Mat at M J Mechanical and partner for great communication, courtesy and a good fixing job. Wish there were more like them.

Thumbs up to Tūrangi Garden Club and their sponsors for organising its 2023 Garden Ramble. Despite the weather over the two days, the tour was welcoming, inspirational and very enjoyable.

