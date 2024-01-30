Speed humps- lifesavers or inconveniences?

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to Janine at Kathmandu for her outstanding customer care, regardless of how small the purchase. Thank you also to her lovely manager for being patient. It was overall a warm, welcoming and memorable shopping experience!

Thumbs up to the people who carry secateurs and snip off pesky blackberry rather than moaning about the council. If we all do a little...

Thumbs up to the owner-operators of New World Tūrangi, Callum, and Charlotte. They work hard beside their staff, help support community interests, and are always approachable to customers in the store and community.

Thank you to the residents on the corner of Huia St and Mere St, who came out after a collision to check on everyone and made a quick job of clearing up the mess. Thanks also to Shelley and her family for your support as you witnessed it all and hung around.

A big thumbs up to the Taupō Cemetery Staff who have placed ground cover of wood chips on the infant plots. These previously were very unkept. Thank you very much.

Thumbs up to the staff at Bunnings Taupō for going above and beyond in putting problems right with a faulty BBQ.

Thumbs down

Thumbs down to Taupō District Council for installing a speed hump (vertical deflection/traffic calming device) in Wharewaka Road, “designed” to disrupt traffic flow, causing extreme inconvenience, aggravation, discomfort and frustration to all drivers, but totally ineffective in terms of pedestrian safety., A “traffic engineering” debacle. Note: Taupō District Council say the speed hump was placed on Wharewaka Road after being requested by Summerset residents during council consultations. Some felt unsafe crossing the road to get to the post box and lakefront. At the recommended speed, the hump should not create a comfort issue for drivers.

Huge thumbs down to a group who walk to our gully areas of Kowhai and Chad Streets, Rainbow Point to set off fireworks during holiday weekends. This has been going on for 2023 and now 2024. Saturday night, usual time 10pm the deafening strength of the booms was shaking windows. I thought something had blown up. Both gully areas were used. Children were crying and adults shouting. The culprits must have a large supply to last all year. Next will be a fire to contend with. Surely we don’t have to put up with this.

Thumbs down to the graffiti on the ugly plywood wall as you exit the ETA onto Centennial Drive …welcome to Taupō, I think not!

Thumbs down to the disc golfer playing on Friday at 9.50am in the grey shirt and cap at the Love Taupō sign, who yelled at walkers to “get out of the way”. We did not see you and your disc was nowhere near us, so no need to be so openly rude. It is a shared park so we both need to be courteous and watch out for each other. I hope you are not a local as they are not normally so entitled. People like you ruin it for the good ones.

Email your thumbs up/thumbs down to news@taupoturangiherald.co.nz, message Taupō & Tūrangi Herald on Facebook or drop into our office, upstairs at 4 Starlight Arcade, Taupō. Messages may be edited or abridged. Thumbs down that refer to easily identifiable people, businesses or private groups won’t be published.

