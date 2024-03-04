Mitre 10 Mega Taupō recently donated equipment to Greening Taupō.

Thumbs up

To Mitre 10 Mega Taupō, a big thumbs up for donating almost $6000 worth of outdoor equipment to Greening Taupō and Kids Greening Taupō again. For the past five years, they have generously donated everything on our wish lists for the year. It is incredible support that really does make a huge difference. It allows our projects to run! Also, this year, they have donated tools for our new co-ordinator in Tūrangi to use.

To the stop/go man at Hatepe on Wednesday morning. While we waited he chatted to us, then made a very funny joke that cannot be repeated in public. He made our day, and “we’ll be dining out on him”!

To David’s hair salon staff for walking an older client to their car and providing shelter in the pouring rain while doing it.

To the lovely atmosphere for the final screenings at Starlight Cinema — it was great to hear a hearty singalong to the iconic theme song!

