Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the staff from Pak‘nSave, an “off-duty” GP and former pharmacy assistant who immediately came to the aid of my elderly wife when she had a serious fall while setting off to do the grocery shopping on the Thursday before Easter. Thank you, you all deserve something more than a medal.

Thumbs up to the kind lady who insisted on paying for my ice cream on Sunday afternoon at Pak’nSave. God bless you. Your kind gesture made my day.

Thumbs up to everyone working in Taupō over the Easter weekend, especially in our shops and cafes. We appreciate your mahi.

Thumbs down

When one compares the Government investment in the greater Queenstown region, the lack of potholes on their smooth roads, the DoC-maintained tracks, the international and domestic marketing, the ease of business investment and consenting, the list seems endless. Whereas in the central North Island, we are the neglected or forgotten taxpayers. Mt Ruapehu is a much higher and larger ski resort, the Chateau is a building of historic significance. This neglect would never happen in Queenstown.

Thumbs down to the inconsiderate drivers who don’t indicate until they’re already turning, or sometimes at all. Time to brush up on your road code and think about others.

