Ted Swanney (left) was awarded the walking stick by club president Dick Fraser for scoring the best gross for 75 age and over at the Taupō Vets’ Golf Tournament 2023.

Tūrangi Vets’ golf

It was another good turnout for February 6. A Stableford was played and Whakatihi Hakaraia came first on 23 points. Second was Dennis Butterworth on 20, then Hikei Hartley had 19, Richard Chapman came fourth on 18 on a countback from John Bennett, Cathie Braun, Kathie Doyle and Sue Carter.

Taupō Golf Vet women

Thirty-two women were out in the searing heat on February 8 to play a Stableford competition on the Tauhara course. The heat didn’t seem to bother most of them as some very good scores were achieved across all three divisions. In Silver, Carmel Hopkins came first with 38, with Anna Brabyn in second with 34 and Lexie Loof third with 31.

In Bronze 1, Colleen Tillson came first with 41, Judy Daniell came second with 40 and Sharon Wiggens third with 39. In Bronze 2, Colleen Wade was first with 41 on countback from Gail Searle with 41, and Barbara Brunner a close third with 40 points.

Some serious handicap reductions were to be anticipated!

For Nearest the Pin, on Hole 6 was Carmel Hopkins. She won the Baku/Vine voucher. Gail Searle on hole 16 won the Starlight Cinema voucher and on hole 17, Carol Taylor won the Liquorland voucher. Anna Brabyn sunk the longest putt on the 18th for the Tremains Real Estate voucher.

Thank you to all our generous sponsors for their generous support.

The raffle winners were Colleen Tillson and Beryl Bainbridge.

Taupo Veteran Golfers Society

The 67th annual five-day vets’ golf tournament 2023 was held October 30 to November 3, attracting 67 men’s vets from around NZ, including some from South Island and Australia.

Matchplay was on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in four groups of 16; the top two handicap divisions played on Centennial and the other three on Tauhara.

Twenty-three vet women golfers took part in two divisions of Stableford on Tauhara.

Our naming sponsor was Pak’nSave Taupō, with other valued sponsors making this tournament possible.

In the men’s competition, the Group One Premaclean Tray winner was John Solly of Tūrangi Golf Club, and the Group Two Taupō Veterans’ Challenge Cup winner was Gordon Grant of Te Aroha.

The Group Three Taupō Times Cup winner was Allan Allsworth of Mahunga Golf Club, and the Group Four winner of the Summerset By The Lake Trophy was Allan Forest of Pōrangahau.

The women’s Division One winner was Allison Timms of Napier. The Division Two winner was Patricia Holt of Shannon Golf Club.

Great fine weather assisted and the courses were a credit to Taupō Golf Club’s greenkeepers.

November 1 was feature day and was well represented by local and out-of-town vets.

The V5DT Stableford Shotgun Start Men on Tauhara saw 24 starters (12 from Taupō) in Division One (with +5-17 handicaps) and was won by Bob Burns, president of the Taupō Golf Club, with a gross of 71 and 40 Stableford points.

Runner-up was Kevin Hughes with 78 gross and 35 Stableford points. Mike Giesen made 36 points and the four players on 35 Stableford points were Tim Paterson, Clive Oakes and John Roberts, all of Taupō, and Peter Johnston of Norsewood.

Division Two (handicap 18-54) was won by Richard Dermer with a gross 94 (shared by Graham Woodcock) and 36 Stableford points. Runner-up was Ted Swanney with 35 points and Peter Coles with 34 points, all from Taupō Golf Club.

V5DT Shotgun Start on Tauhara women saw 21 starters, including 19 from Taupō. Best Gross of 88 was Alison Timms of Napier, runner-up Carmel Hopkins from Taupō had a gross of 90 and Pam Upchurch had 93.

Ted Swanney won the best gross for 75 age and over and was awarded the Walking Stick as prepared by the late Mike Dinwiddie, both vet golfers over a long period.

