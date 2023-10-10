A bit of wild weather wasn't enough to stop Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers this week. Photo / 123rf

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

It was a blustery day for a net competition on October 3.

Dennis Butterworth led the field on 38, on a countback from Kevin Giles and Cathie Doyle.

Tom Rihia had 39 and then John Bennett scored 40 on a countback from Hikei Hartley.

October 17 is a combined pairs Stableford.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Sunshine on the front nine with rain on the back lapsed into sloshing underfoot conditions, saturated rain gear, slippery clubs and an unsteady umbrella - yet none of it deprived the hardy 12 an enjoyable 18 on Centennial.

Nets ranging from 73 to 83 indicated very little difference among the women, however, with a slight reprieve from the demands, Vets’ President Elaine Johnstone emerged victorious with a 73 net whilst also capitalising on winning the title “Player of the Month”.

Along with dollars added to her loyalty account, Elaine was also rewarded a generous voucher, compliments of the Taupō Cosmopolitan Club.

By the “fall of a dice” (countback), Chris Thomson, Ali Flavell, and Fran Svenson were second, third and fourth respectively, each with 74, having their loyalty accounts increased somewhat.

Jenny Vandenberg and Tammy Prince, having played their match ahead of the field, were afforded little distraction and the enjoyment of one one-on-one camaraderie.

A commendable outcome for Jenny, whose handicap differential saw her succumb to a scratch player of Tammy’s calibre - right through to the 15th hole! Congratulations are in order for both players.

A truism none more truer than true sums up Saturday’s play: “It takes sunshine and rain to make a rainbow.”

Taupō Golf Club Tuesday Ladies

It was a much-reduced field that played on Centennial Golf Course this Tuesday, the constant wind has deterred many of the ladies.

The hardy few enjoyed a somewhat cooler but sunny day and, as is the norm, produced some fantastic scores.

There were, however, several championship matches being played, which contributed to the smaller field.

The competition of the day was Stableford and first place went to Suzi Blank with a fantastic score of 42 Stableford points.

Next was Pam Upchurch with 36 points on a countback from Marlene Nitschke, who came in third.

Colleen Wade was next with 35, followed by Judy Nairn and Viv Nyssen with scores of 34.

The silver NTP was won by Anna Brabyn who received a voucher from Liquorland, Bronze 2 NTP was won by Viv Nyssen, who also received a Liquorland voucher.

Fran Fuller took the longest putt with a Dixie Brown voucher.

The raffle was won by Wynne Murdock, who received a Two Mile Bay Sailing Club Voucher.

A huge thank you to the continued support we receive from our sponsors.

Motuoapa Disc Golf

In an effort to encourage more residents to get off their couches and take on some exercise, the Motuoapa Ratepayers’ Association asked the Taupō Disc Golf Club to come down to the village and give a demonstration of the new craze, the game of disc golf.

So down they came, and they set up what is hoped will become the permanent Motuoapa Disc Golf Course on the reserve land up on the hill.

On Saturday, October 7, a demonstration was organised, with the generous help of Taupō Disc Golf who supplied everything required, including baskets, discs and expertise.

Even with a fairly miserable drizzle set to dampen spirits, a good representation of locals aged between under-ten up to over-eighty turned out to give it a go.

It was a very enjoyable event and those who attended would like to set in print their thanks to the Taupō Disc Golf Club for its generous provision of the needed equipment.

Special thanks go to the four gentlemen who came down to set up and provide the training to us mere beginners.

