It was another wet and windy week for Taupō's golfers. Photo / 123RF

Tuesday ladies’ golf

It appears the weather gods are continuing to make our lives difficult, as once again we had to brave the showers and the wind coming across the course.

This being so, the ladies obviously decided to turn out for golf come what may, as our field consisted of 33 ladies.

Despite these challenges, we have some star golfers among us, as the results were staggering.

First and foremost was Trish Macklow, with a fantastic 42 Stableford points on Centennial, which is the more difficult of our two courses.

Suzi Blank came a very close second with 40 points.

Third place went to Michelle Wedekind with a commendable 38.

Well done, ladies.

Tracy Hansard, Julie Jennings, Fran Svenson and Fran Robertson came in next all with 37 points.

Cherie Sinclair and Sheryl Painter had 36 points each, and all of the prize-winners had money credited to their loyalty accounts.

Anna Brabyn was in the money today with NTP for the silver division, collecting a voucher from Liquorland.

She also picked up the raffle prize, which will give her a pizza from the Sailing Club.

The Bronze 1 NTP (another Liquorland voucher) was won by Jackie Broughton, and Fran Robertson picked up the Bronze 2 NTP prize, which was a Columbus Cafe Voucher.

Tracy Hansard won a voucher from Dixie Brown for the longest putt.

We are so grateful for the continued support we receive from our very generous sponsors.

The top scores are wonderful, but maybe some of us might benefit from a clinic with our resident club professional, Hamish Robertson!

Vet women’s golf

The 26 women who turned up for golf on our AGM and prize-giving day were treated to a scintillating Taupō day with a clear blue sky, no wind and very warm temperatures, reminding us all of the need to carry a water bottle and to use sunblock.

The competition was a hartball team event, with two players teeing off on each hole and every player playing from the best ball, until the balls were on the green and the other two players had the putting role.

The mix of players teeing off and putting changed on each hole.

The winners were the “Shearing Gang”, which consisted of Andrea Deadman, Val Stone, Barbara Brunner and Sally Mansell.

In second place were “The Who”; Jenny Coventry, Judy Nairn and Viv Wrathall.

“Chippy Camellias” Colleen Wade, Carmel Hopkins, Tracey Hansard and Jane Lewis took out the third spot.

The winner of the Tremains Real Estate longest putt was Adele Keene.

Jenny Coventry received a Liquorland voucher for her shot onto the 16th green, and no one took home the Cafe Baku-sponsored 17th hole prize.

Saturday women’s golf

On Centennial’s third green, waiting with bated breath, Chris Thomson’s playing partners hoped to witness a hole-in-one.

But it wasn’t to be!

The nearest-to-the-pin and a prize of a new ball was as much as could be expected.

As no one could sink the longest putt on the 18th, a random draw compensated Casey Bainbridge with a ball to also add to her cache of previous legitimate wins.

Kudos to Viv Wrathall for winning the overall competition with a resounding 39 Stablefords, and to Chris in second place at 38.

All of the women, however, can congratulate themselves, as none came in with less than 30.





