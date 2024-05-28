Louie Gribben completed the Taupō Parkrun with Taupō Primary mascot Mr Tidy Kiwi.

Parkrun

May 18′s Parkrun began like many others; a riveting regaling of the rules and regulations foretold by one Andrew Milne and his rowdy bunch of volunteers.

The rowdiest as usual was their leader, Run Director Sharon Drinnan, who possibly had the most difficult job of keeping Murray Drinnan in line on barcode scanning.

The main story of this week’s Parkrun is that of a young adventurer Louie Gribben and his fellowship of travellers on their task of ensuring the safe transportation of a young kiwi. Specifically, Taupō Primary, Room 11′s plushie mascot, Mr Tidy Kiwi.

The task began simply, with Tidy Kiwi waking up to a crisp Taupō morning and getting ready for his day, preparing his breakfast and brushing his beak.

But this day would be special for our little kiwi, for Louie had a brave challenge for him.

Kept warm in Louie’s backpack, our Tidy Kiwi held on as tight as he could while bouncing along the lakefront trail.

The Fellowship was joined along the way by other brave adventurers, with Andrew Milne shouting words of encouragement from atop the tallest mountain of the land.

Towards the bottom descent of the mountain peaks, Tidy Kiwi met a bounding mountain goat of Jaydyn Kirkcaldie who helped escort Louie and Kiwi for the remainder of their journey.

In fact, there were 136 individual stories of dedication and achievement that helped propel our young Louie on.

Words of encouragement, cheers, smiles and waves were frequent for our young Tidy Kiwi.

There was a fine nip in the air and a slight breeze that tightened the skin of many adventurers - who possibly were regretting leaving the safety and warmth of their own humble shacks.

Along the way, Tidy Kiwi met Taupō adventurers from 10 different clubs and was happy to be joined by 24 fellow first-time companions.

Some brave adventurers visited from as far away as Sydney, Australia, with others from Auckland, Lower Hutt, Papamoa, Havelock North, Tauranga, and Hamilton.

Along the way, 18 of the fellowship achieved their own best performances (so far) and Kiwi gave them a mighty (but silent) wide-mouthed cheer as they passed.

Tidy Kiwi is looking forward to retelling the tales of their epic achievement when he returns to Taupō Primary.; he is sure room 11 won’t believe what he has seen!

He will surely remember the names of Kristine Reid, Tony Reynolds, Mandy Milne, Emmett Bond, Melvyn Cox, Avon O’Grady, Caroline Officer, Brenda Roberts, Pippa Lintott, Craig Poppe, Cherie Scott, Siwan Shaw, Ashleigh Carlson, Jo M, Alice Stirling, Sam Shortland, Jacqui Sayer, and Gaye Guptill.

He was impressed with the milestones achieved for Elias Bayless and Savannah Purcell marking their 25th adventure, and a heavily out-of-breath Andrew Lynch joining the 100 Club.

Mr Tidy Kiwi also wanted to give a strong thank you to the day’s volunteers: Colin Little, Andrew Milne, Wendy Milne, Sarah Williams, Sharon Drinnan, Murray Drinnan, Sarah Wiwarena, Debra Lynch, Andrew Lynch, Louie Primeau, Julie Cresswell, Susan Harpur, Janine Garlick, Jessica Shand and Shelley Clark.

Today’s full results and a complete event history can be found at parkrun.co.nz.

Taupō Parkrun started on January 21, 2017. Since then 5890 participants have completed 23,359 Parkruns covering a total distance of 116,795 km, including 3098 new personal bests. A total of 353 individuals have volunteered 2894 times.

Saturday Women’s Golf

Coined the ‘Gin Girls’, Livvy Thompson and Zoe Palmer are testimony to the gin and golf initiative as ‘nearest to the pin’ and the ‘longest putt’ winners of the day.

As recent inductees to the Saturday women’s scene, they are certainly up there in being a force to be reckoned with.

But for a countback, Liz Campbell had to concede second place to the staunch Tuesday golfer Colleen Tilson, each having netted 72.

A difference of $5 to their prize money could be the deal breaker in enticing Colleen back.

As third and fourth placegetters, Yvonne Raureti-Carson and Sue Murray, also winning respectable loyalty dollars can happily afford further rounds in the regular competitions and/or several beverages after.

Regardless of the day’s hierarchy, Saturday’s play continues to boost the laughter decibels and also gains traction in attracting more women to their ranks.

9-Hole Ladies’ Golf

18 ladies played the front 9 on Tauhara in the fourth round of our Strokeplay competition on Monday morning.

It was cool and calm early on, but when the wind got up it became quite chilly for the last few holes.

Anne Velvin was the winner with 47, Kirste Byloo was second with 49 and we had a four-way tie for third with Annie Judge, Tessa Hall, Milani Thompson and Sally Menzies all shooting 54.

Closest to the pin on number 6 was Kirste Byloo, who won an Empower Fitness voucher.

Longest drive on hole two was Anne Velvin, who won a Baked With Love voucher.

Many thanks to our generous sponsors and congratulations to all winners.

Taupō Marist Rugby

Taupō Marist Rugby is forging a new pathway for opportunities and the future of junior and senior rugby players following the introduction of five new management members at the last AGM, held in December.

Chairman John Knowles, who retired to Taupō some five years ago, has had a long history in rugby.

His rugby involvement started as manager of the Taranaki NPC rugby team, and he has managed the Hurricanes Super team and the Wellington Lions.

After spending a short period under contract to the New Zealand Rugby Union, he joined Dave Rennie in developing the Manawatu Turbos before becoming CEO of the Manawatu Rugby Union for nine years prior to his retirement in 2018.

John Pippos takes on the role of club administrator - another Taupō retiree.

Having his own successful business in Auckland, John has a vast rugby history and knowledge including a long involvement in the Freyberg Rugby Club in Palmerston North as well as a passion for the development of women’s rugby.

Angela Giddy completes our front row as our treasurer.

In addition to her own accounting business, Angela is also a tax agent and bookkeeper, including being a board member for Hilltop School and treasurer of Awhina Society (Taupō Women’s Refuge and Taupō Food Bank).

Mich’eal Downard has been a known face around the Taupō district for the last 30 years, having served as a councillor for the Waikato Regional Council and Taupō District Council.

He has a successful security business offering employment to local families, represents several local boards and is motivated to lend a hand with Taupō Marist as premier delegate.

Jenny Jackson joins the committee as junior delegate. She has two boys in the Taupō Juniors and has represented the junior committee for a couple of years.

She also has a strong financial and banking background.

Mike Wynne completes the forward pack.

Specializing in health and safety for local businesses, Mike also has a wealth of experience in club rugby as a Marist player, referee, coach and supporter, who has a particular interest in the development and welfare of junior players.

Marist Juniors has a supportive sub-committee of its own, chaired by stalwart foundation member Maureen Broadbent and supported by committee members Deb Neil, Jen Jackson, Rochelle Ormsby and five newly elected junior committee members.

Taupō Junior Marist are proving to be one of the strongest and most popular clubs for junior boys and girls in TJSU rugby.

With the newly elected management, stalwart members of the club, Mike and Vannessa Jacobs have been freed up to grow the senior arm. The

The 2024 season is well underway, following Taupō Marist Premier’s first international tour to Nadronga, Fiji to celebrate the involvement of their brother Fijian players and learn about their culture and their community.

Coach Mike Jacobs said, “It is important that we are more than a rugby club, we are a family–inclusive.”

Also highlighted on the Taupō Marist 2024 calendar was the New Zealand Marist 92nd Spillane Cup tournament, played in Taupō on March 9 and 10. The Junior Club had taken the lead in assisting with hosting the event at Owen Delany Park.

For current updates and information check out facebook.com/taupojuniormaristrugby & facebook.com/taupomarist pages.