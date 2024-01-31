Tauhara Golf Course hosted the Taupō Vet Men's Golf club last week. Photo / Dan Hutchinson

Wednesday Walkers

We set out from the Acacia Bay shops, which is an area that now has a charming little coffee trailer that is a very welcome addition, as there is not another coffee shop for miles around.

One of the many advantages of taking a walk around this area is that being on such a steep slope up to the hills behind the bay, it is easy to get not only a walk but a real breath-sapping workout as well.

We first went down to the beach where Acacia Bay South looked for all the world like one of those television adverts for luxury resorts with people snorkelling, kayaking and swimming in the bright sunshine and even serious athletes in wetsuits who looked as if they were setting off for several laps of the lake.

Everyone seemed to be busily enjoying themselves.

We then journeyed up the hill.

The steep slope, while making the heart beat, also means that just about every house has a brilliant view across Taupō to Mt Tauhara in the distance.

As a grand finale to our stroll, we scaled the hilltop up to Acacia Heights Drive and back down the steep track past the water tank.

We were about half our usual number as many people are still on holiday or acting as hosts for their families, nevertheless, we were in good spirits and proud of ourselves after completing one of our tougher routes.

Wednesday Walker contacts: ph 073773065; email wednesdaywalkers@myyahoo.com.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

A hidden partners Stableford was played on January 23.

Kevin Craig and Ross Cooley came first with 34 points, then Robyn Chamberlain and visitor Rachael Lewis on 32.

In third were Dennis Butterworth and Joe Rapana with 20 Stableford and finally Bill Wells and Hikei Hartley had 27 on a countback from Tom Rihia and Pat Hibbs.

Taupō Vet Men’s Golf

On January 24 on the Tauhara Course of the Taupō Golf Club, 49 vet golfers entered the Central Motors Group sponsored Len Murphy trophy round 1 (best 6 of 9 rounds).

Welcome to Hector Cyre, our regular summer visitor from America and also Ross Pratt from Feilding.

The senior 9-hole vets had their first outing with just two Davids playing, so it was no surprise that David came first and second. David Hamilton won with 20 points and David Mayne won Nearest the Pin.

Best gross scores were junior, 90, Peter Coles and senior, 76, Bruce Wilson and Kevin Hughes.

Hidden holes was, junior Titch Synman and senior Wynn Nation.

Longest putt was junior, hole 14, Rex Mathieson and senior, hole 7, Brian Macken.

Twos were on hole 16, Paul Taylor and Warwick Prosser, and hole 17, Wynn Nation and Allan Lloyd.

Top Dogs: first match of the year was closely fought with Clive Oakes and John Gilbert winning on the 18th hole over Selwyn McLennan and Brian Macken.

Next week on Centennial, the challengers are Bob Burns and Steven Anderson.

The Liqourland voucher winner was Tim Haigh.

Results : 40 points, Wynn Nation; 39 points, Dennis Tito; 38 points, Peter Coles, Pat White and Geoff Burton; 37 points,Tim Haight, David Mansell and Martin Wanstall; 36 points, Selwyn McLennan, Kevin Hughes, Gye Chung, John Gilbert, Neil Murley, Titch Synman and Allan Lloyd.

Upcoming CNI Interclub: February 2, being played on Tauhara course, 10am start. CNI happens about two-monthly intervals throughout the year, rotating between four clubs; Taupō, Kinloch, Mangakino and Tokoroa.

