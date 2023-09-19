Protected&Proud says encouraging conversations about contraception is important. Photo / Protected&Proud

A national contraception information service is bringing a cafe morning to Taupō and Tūrangi to help people talk about the wide range of options available.

Protected&Proud is an online resource designed to give individuals and families information about their choices when it comes to contraceptive methods that will work for them.

Taupō's Anamata is collaborating with Protected&Proud to bring a contraception cafe event to the charitable trust’s hub on Spa Rd next week.

It will take place from 9.30am to 12.30pm on Tuesday, September 26, which is World Contraception Day.

There will be a Tūrangi event at the Hydro Eatery from 10am-11.30am on the same day.

Anamata and Hydro Eatery will be open for anyone to drop in, grab a free coffee and have a chat.

All topics are on the table, including the different contraception methods available, where they can be supplied and whether people may be eligible for low-cost or free access.

Bronwen Thomas, a doctor at Anamata and joint clinical lead for Protected&Proud, said people were encouraged to bring friends and family to get information, see 3D-printed examples of different contraceptive methods and talk to healthcare experts.

“The event is all about reducing the stigma around contraception and encouraging kōrero (discussion).

“There’ll be a free coffee cart available and comfy sofas to have a chat with whoever has come with you, or with the staff at Anamata.

“There’ll also be lots of resources around to have a look at.

“The main point is going to be just to sit down and have a chat with friends and family and the team.

“Everyone’s welcome, you don’t have to be registered with a GP here, you don’t have to have been to Anamata before.”

The idea behind Protected&Proud came about in 2019 after research by project lead Suzanne Board into the issues people faced in accessing suitable contraception.

One of the major factors identified was the cost associated with choosing long-lasting methods, with many people unaware they might be able to access them at low cost or free, she said.

“They were incredibly expensive – in the research, wāhine [women] said they were spending about $600 for long-lasting contraception.

“We did a whole range of research in 2019 and again in 2023 and what came out was that people didn’t know a lot about available contraception options.”

People were also more likely to talk to friends and family to get their information, which could sometimes be outdated or incorrect.

Having access to unbiased, up-to-date information was an important part of informed choice and was at the core of Protected&Proud’s mission, Board said.

Anamata clinical lead Maree Ginger said the Taupō contraception cafe was a natural opportunity for the two organisations to work together.

“Anamata and Protected&Proud have the shared vision and goal of improving access to free and unbiased contraception advice and services, so this is an exciting collaboration for our community.”



