There were successes all around for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers this week.

There were successes all around for Taupō and Tūrangi's golfers this week.

Tuesday Ladies’ Golf

The 20th started off overcast with a sprinkling of rain clearing away to be warm and sunny.

Twenty-six ladies turned out to play a Stableford round on the Centennial course.

Scores once again showcased the fabulous state of the course.

Julie Jennings and Jill Lloyd had 41 Stablefords. Trish Macklow, Andrea Deadman and Colleen Tilson had 38 Stablefords, Jackie Broughton had 37 and Tracy Hansard had 36. Nearest to the pins were silver Judy Daniell, bronze I Trish Macklow, and bronze II Adele Keene. The longest putt was Jill Lloyd.

Charlene Wilson won the raffle and is looking forward to getting a pizza from our sponsors at the Sailing Club.

Other sponsors for the day were Cafe Lacus, Liquorland, Columbus Cafe and Dixie Brown. Thank you for your continued support.

Saturday Women’s Golf

‘Stick-to-it-iveness’ is an accurate word and an apt descriptor for none other than Viv Wrathall.

As an octogenarian who has recently celebrated her diamond wedding anniversary, as a ‘yesterweek’ Covid-19 recoverer, and as an active golfer taking on Centennial’s 6350-metre slog, Viv is entitled to bragging rights for this Saturday’s persistence.

Despite bragging being unbecoming of anyone, Lynette Mortleman at 42 Stableford, 9 ahead of second placegetter, Jenny Vandenberg, and 10 ahead of Janine McCauley can surely show off.

But more in keeping, each of the three can walk tall!

Yet another badge of honour is Lynette’s precision in driving the three-par sixth hole to take out the ‘nearest to the pin’ and her further accuracy in sinking the ball for two!

The Taupō Women’s Twin Classic tournament might well be blamed for the failure to see anyone sink the longest putt on the 18th. It’s appreciated that weariness after a full two days is not an excuse, it’s bound to be the reason.

Taupō Golf Vet Women

On Thursday 22, only 13 women played in the Nett competition on the Tauhara course. A lot of the Vets were playing in the Taupō Twin Classic Comp, and we can’t be in two places at once.

The winner was Dawn Godinagh with 73, and in second on countback was Viv Wrathall.

June Roberts won a Baku/Vine voucher for nearest the pin on the 16th and Lyn Bowden won the Liquorland voucher for nearest the pin on the 17th. Elaine Burchmore won the Tremain Real Estate voucher for sinking the longest putt. Lyn Bowden won the raffle.

As always, thanks to our sponsors for their generous support.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

Twenty-five players were on the field on February 20.

Tim Whakatihi had 23 Stableford points, John Bennett followed with 20, Cathie Braun had 18, then John Solly with 17 on countback from John Marshall.

Lesley Cotteril came next on 16 points, Josh Scotwell had 15 on a countback from Sue Carter, Julie McCarthy and four others. March 5 is a Stableford.





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



