Taupō and Tūrangi club results

The Monday Walkers utilised Rangatira Point as a scenic coffee stop.

Tūrangi Vets’ Golf

It was a good field and very close scoring on the warm morning of January 16.

Julie McKendry topped the prize list, with 20 points on a countback from Pat Hibbs.

Kevin Giles had 19 points on a countback from Dennis Butterworth, Irv King, Jude Charlton and Tim Whakatihi.

Ross Cooley came eighth on 18.

A nett game will be played on January 30.

Taupō Vets’ Golf

The Taupo Vets Golf resumed on January 10 with a net medal on the Tauhara course of the Taupō Golf Club. There were 39 starters, including visitors Keith Smith of Feilding and Chris Turner from Judgford Club.

The best gross was Bob Burns with 76, and best junior was Hayden Baker with 86.

Malcolm Munro was welcomed back for lunch after an extended hospitalisation for bowel cancer.

The best net was 67 for Roger Menzies, with net 68 were Wynn Nation and Hayden Baker, and net 69 was Ted Swanney.

On January 17, the Jeff Jaine trophy attracted 40 players, encompassing a change in format from irons only to four clubs.

Two new members, Paul Taylor and Ian Stobba, were welcomed along with visitors Douglas Wilson and Monty Brown.

Alex Fraser was complimented for his help in the recent junior golf comps which hosted some 140 starters.

The winner of the Jeff Jaine trophy, with 39 points, was David Elliott on the countback from Douglas Wilson.

There were 38 points for Wynn Nation and new member Paul Taylor, 36 points for Selwynn McLennan and Les Wraight, and 35 points for Richard Shearer, Murray Stanley and John Gilbert.

With the best gross of 82 were Selwyn McLennan, Clive Oakes and Brian Macken, and the best junior with 88 was Paul Taylor.

The Hidden Holes winners were Wynn Nation and David Elliott.

Twos winners were Wynn Nation, Ian Stobba and Douglas Wilson.

On January 24, there will be a Central Motor Group-sponsored Stableford tournament on the Tauhara course.

It’s a 9am start, with visitors welcome.

Then, on January 31, there’s a Par round on the Centennial course, also with a 9 am start.

Monday Walkers

How great it felt to be shouldering our packs again, albeit for a short walk to Rangitara and Whakamoenga Points.

Not even the sword of Damocles, AKA a weather forecast of “isolated showers, some of them heavy’”, could dampen our enthusiasm.

This shady, well-worn track was a perfect foil to the day’s humidity.

There are glimpses of the lake from the lower sections and good views across to the east, including the White Cliffs, and, from higher vantage points, back to the township.

Too much chatting probably precluded us from hearing birdlife, but we still attracted the company of inquisitive pīwakawaka.

Huge trunks of felled old man pines are slowly decomposing along the route; some are even providing a home for fungi.

We took a short side track to look at the carving of Tia.

A member of the group with connections to its original carver, certified master mariner Tom Ryan, explained how he hoped it would ensure safe passage for those on the SS Tongariro steaming between Tokaanu and Taupō and how it had been re-sculptured in the 1970s and again in the last decade by Matahi Whakataka Brightwell.

Hard to credit how important SS Tongariro, of which Tom was part-owner, was to our tourism, general travel, mail, and transport of produce including wool.

This ship crossed one way every day except Sunday in sometimes frightening conditions and took hours off travel time, not to mention relieving the discomfort of travelling on terrible “roads”.

Tom even used pigeons set a flight en route to prewarn the coaches or hotel of the number of clients to expect.

What first-class service!

Next stop was the flat rocks of Whakamoenga Point for a coffee stop with world-class views out over the volcanoes, and we even saw a party of kayakers paddle peacefully by.

On the return journey, we squeezed into a narrow cave and with the benefit of phone torches saw cave wētā.

Did you know some of these can jump 3m - they didn’t - and unlike other wētā cannot hear, nor make a sound with their legs?

A great way to gently ease back into walking.

Next week is a public holiday, so no walk, but the following week we will be testing our stamina.

If you would like to join us on a Monday, or for more information, please email walkersmondaytaupo@gmail.com

