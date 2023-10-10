Snowy the cat has had a tough start, but has a lot of love to give.

Gorgeous Snowy is ready for adoption.

She is just one of many teenage kittens and adult cats waiting to be adopted from the CARE Cattery on Nukuhau St.

Five-year-old Snowy is extremely affectionate and is an ideal companion cat for someone looking for a friend.

She is a gentle easygoing lady who just loves people.

She arrived at CARE in quite a state, and is now all fixed up and ready for a home.

She needs to be an only cat and must be kept inside during daytime hours to protect her from the sun.

Open seven days a week from 10am until 3.30pm (1pm close on Sundays).

Please call CARE for more information on Snowy 027 222 5 776.





