Gorgeous Snowy is ready for adoption.
She is just one of many teenage kittens and adult cats waiting to be adopted from the CARE Cattery on Nukuhau St.
Five-year-old Snowy is extremely affectionate and is an ideal companion cat for someone looking for a friend.
She is a gentle easygoing lady who just loves people.
She arrived at CARE in quite a state, and is now all fixed up and ready for a home.
She needs to be an only cat and must be kept inside during daytime hours to protect her from the sun.
Open seven days a week from 10am until 3.30pm (1pm close on Sundays).
Please call CARE for more information on Snowy 027 222 5 776.
