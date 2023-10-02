Skippy has lived most of her life in the shelter, now SPCA Taupō is hoping to find her a forever home.

Could you give Skippy a new home?

Skippy is an 11-month-old cat who was left at the animal shelter the day after Cyclone Gabrielle along with six other cats.

She has grown into a young adult while waiting for her forever home.

She has a friendly and sociable personality and loves to play with toys.

Skippy enjoys the company of other cats and has a very strong love of food!

She can be a bit unsure of strangers initially and a bit unsure about being picked up.

Although Skippy craves attention from humans, she is a strong advocate for personal space.

If you would like to help a shy cat come out of their shell, then please check out our website spca.nz/centre/taupo-centre or email taupo.info@spca.nz.

We also have a new SPCA Facebook page called SPCA Central Plateau.

This covers the Taupō, Tūrangi, Taumarunui and King Country areas, including the Taupō Centre and SPCA Op Shops.

