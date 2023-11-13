Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Xena

Xena is a 6-month-old dog looking for a home with SPCA Taupō.

Xena is a delightful 6-month-old dog eagerly searching for her forever home.

This sweet girl has already mastered basic training, showcasing her intelligence and adaptability.

Xena loves cuddles and pats; she will happily roll all over the floor and use her paws to let you know she wants more.

Xena loves going on walks and adventures and she gets along well with small dogs and cats.

As Xena is a very active young lady, she will need to find a home where her basic training can continue and with a decent-sized yard to stretch her legs in.

If you are looking for a loving addition to your family, Xena might be the perfect match for you!

Check out our website for animals who are waiting to find their forever homes like young Xena: Adopt a Pet (spca.nz)





