Trousers is just 5 months old and is hoping for a new forever home.

Trousers is just 5 months old and is hoping for a new forever home.

Hi, my name is Trousers 2.0.

My kitten friends and I are looking for our forever homes!

We are playful, curious and full of energy. With our soft fur and innocent eyes, we will surely melt your heart.

We are all in good health and have received our initial vaccinations.

My roommates and I all have our own unique personalities: some may be more outgoing and adventurous, while others may be a bit shy and reserved.

We are all socialised. We all require proper care and attention to ensure our wellbeing.

We need a balanced diet, regular veterinary check-ups, and plenty of playtime and exercise.

It is important to provide a safe and stimulating environment for us, including toys, scratching posts and cosy sleeping areas.

As kittens, we thrive in a loving and nurturing home environment.

We do well with individuals or families who can provide us with the time, patience and affection we need.

A home with a secure indoor space and ideally access to a safe outdoor area would be beneficial for our overall happiness.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.