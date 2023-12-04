Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Thomas

Thomas the cat has overcome a rough start and is now on the hunt for a home through SPCA Taupō.

Thomas the cat has overcome a rough start and is now on the hunt for a home through SPCA Taupō.

Meet Thomas!

Despite coming from a challenging background, Thomas has shown remarkable resilience and a willingness to open his heart to the possibility of love and companionship.

Having faced adversity, Thomas is a shining example of the transformative power of patience and understanding.

His journey towards trust is marked by small yet significant milestones that showcase his growing confidence in the presence of caring staff and volunteers.

Through gentle interaction and compassionate care, Thomas has begun to shed the fear and hesitation that once defined his overall demeanour.

Adopting Thomas would mean you’d become part of his transformative healing story.

It’s an opportunity to provide him with a safe and loving forever home that he deserves, and in return, you will be able to witness the joy that unfolds as he discovers the warmth and affection that compassionate humans have to offer.

If you would like to give Thomas or any of his furry friends a home, be sure to check out the SPCA website to see all our animals waiting for their forever homes. Keep up to date by following our Facebook page – SPCA Central Plateau.

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.