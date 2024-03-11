Thomas the cat has become a smoochy boy who now needs a new home.

Hi, my name is Thomas. Since being in the centre, I have learned that humans are not as scary as I thought they were.

They bring me treats (which I love), breakfast and dinner in bed, new toys to play with (or not), soft bedding and a room to myself!

I have grown to love pats and head rubs and I’m now very smoochy.

I would love to find a home where I can make myself comfortable and continue to grow my confidence.

To give a sweet cat a second chance, please check out our website spca.nz/centre/taupo-centre or email taupo.info@spca.nz.





