CARE Rescue Taupō has a whole host of kittens looking for new homes.

CARE invites you to our kitten meet and greet event this coming Saturday and Sunday at the CARE Rescue Cattery, Nukuhau St.

For those wishing to adopt a kitten, this is the last event of the year.

Gifts may be left under the CARE Christmas tree at the cattery for kittens and our amazing volunteers.

Then, join us live on Facebook on Christmas Day, as we unwrap presents together with our cats and kittens.

Grab a bargain in our op shop and you will be supporting Taupō’s only no-kill animal rescue.

We give our thanks to all our supporters and customers, and wish you all a Happy Christmas and best wishes for a great 2024.

The cattery is open seven days week from 10am until 4pm (1pm close on Sundays).

Closed Christmas and New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

