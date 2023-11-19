Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet the Christmas kittens

These sweet kittens are looking for a home through CARE Animal Rescue in Taupō.

These sweet kittens are looking for a home through CARE Animal Rescue in Taupō.

CARE Animal Rescue will be holding a meet-and-greet event this weekend for families wanting to adopt a kitten.

There are 11 babies that will be ready for their new homes just prior to or after Christmas.

Anyone thinking of adopting a kitten is asked to register their interest on the day by applying to adopt.

Photos of the kittens can also be viewed on the CARE Facebook page, @CARENZCommunity.

CARE is also seeking foster families, along with cattery and op shop volunteers - if you are interested in helping, pop in and meet the animal rescue team this weekend.

The centre is Taupō's only no-kill animal rescue, is situated on Nukuhau St and open seven days, 10am-4pm (1pm closing on Sundays).





