Striker is one of many kittens looking for a forever home with CARE Animal Rescue Taupō.

CARE Animal Rescue has a great selection of kittens, teenagers and adult cats ready for adoption; we also bring additional kittens in for viewing every weekend.

Tabby kitten Striker was abandoned along with his siblings, mother and aunty at a rental property in Murupara. Fortunately, they made their way to CARE, a no-kill animal rescue where they have been lovingly cared for by our amazing foster families.

Striker is a real character - he is used to children, other cats and dogs and he will keep you entertained for hours!

Adoption is $195 and includes desexing, microchipping, worm and flea treatment and membership to the NZ Companion Animal Register for the life of your cat. You can view our felines seven days a week, we have dedicated staff on duty each weekend to help with adoptions. The cattery is open 10am until 3.30pm (10am to 1pm on Sundays) at 34 Nukuhau St.





