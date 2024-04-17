Storm is a young cat with Animal Care Tūrangi looking for a fur-ever home.

Meet our beautiful Storm. She and her two siblings came into care after living rough under a deck.

They were timid to start with, but have been living in foster and are now ready to find their forever homes.

Storm would be suited to a quieter home. She is friendly and likes being petted, letting you know with big purrs.

She is around 4 months old, vaccinated, desexed and microchipped. An adoption fee of $160 goes towards those costs.

Please contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044 or message us on Facebook.

Stacy and Sue will be at Animates Taupō on Saturday, April 20 from 11am-1pm with a number of outgoing kittens aged from 10-20 weeks. Come and say hi!