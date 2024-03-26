Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Sandy

Sandy is a 4-month-old kitten looking for a home at Animal Care Tūrangi.

Sandy is a beautiful 4-month-old tortoiseshell kitten. She is friendly and playful. She is de-sexed, has had two vaccinations, and is microchipped, wormed and flea-treated. 30-day Pet n Sur insurance is available on request.

An adoption fee of $160 goes towards those costs.

We have a number of kittens available for adoption. We are only a 45-minute drive from Taupō. Keep an eye out for our adoptathon events at Animates in Taupō.

You can call Stacy on 027 644 0044; text; follow us on Facebook and Instagram or email us for enquiries at animalcareturangi@gmail.com.





