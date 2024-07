Pimento is a sweet but shy kitten looking for a forever home with Animal Care Tūrangi.

Meet Pimento! She is a beautiful, 8-month-old kitten/cat looking for her forever home.

This once-timid kitten has come out of her shell in foster care and is now getting on well in our communal cat rooms.

She is fully vaccinated, desexed, microchipped and up to date with worm and flea treatments.

Pimento loves being petted and following you around.

She will make an awesome companion.