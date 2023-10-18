Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Megan

Megan is a 7-month-old cat looking for a home through Animal Care Tūrangi.

Megan is a 7-month-old tabby kit-cat (not quite a kitten, not quite a cat) with lovely apricot tones.

She has lived with both cats and dogs, and is friendly, playful and inquisitive.

She will make someone an awesome pet!

Megan is desexed, fully vaccinated, wormed, flea-treated and microchipped.

Her adoption fee of $160 goes towards covering the costs of these treatments.

Please contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044, or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

We are open daily from 4-5pm or by appointment.

We will be outside New World in Tūrangi on Saturday selling raffle tickets - call by and say hello!

