Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Waikato News

Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Lily and Rose

Waikato Herald
Quick Read
Lily and Rose would make the purrfect pair for a Taupō home, says CARE animal rescue.

Lily and Rose would make the purrfect pair for a Taupō home, says CARE animal rescue.

CARE has this gorgeous kitten duo available for adoption this coming weekend.

Lily and Rose and their cameo-coloured mum have been with us for a couple of months now. The kittens have been lovingly raised by their mum and foster family, but are now on the lookout for their forever home.

The $195 adoption fee includes desexing, microchipping, NZ Companion Animal Registration, and worm and flea treatment.

When adopting or shopping at the CARE Op Shop, you are supporting Taupō’s only no-kill animal rescue, open seven days a week from 10am until 4 pm (with a 1pm close on Sundays).

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.


Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.


Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Waikato News