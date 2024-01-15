Lily and Rose would make the purrfect pair for a Taupō home, says CARE animal rescue.

Lily and Rose would make the purrfect pair for a Taupō home, says CARE animal rescue.

CARE has this gorgeous kitten duo available for adoption this coming weekend.

Lily and Rose and their cameo-coloured mum have been with us for a couple of months now. The kittens have been lovingly raised by their mum and foster family, but are now on the lookout for their forever home.

The $195 adoption fee includes desexing, microchipping, NZ Companion Animal Registration, and worm and flea treatment.

When adopting or shopping at the CARE Op Shop, you are supporting Taupō’s only no-kill animal rescue, open seven days a week from 10am until 4 pm (with a 1pm close on Sundays).





Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



