Taupō and Tūrangi adopt a pet: Meet Lennie the dog

Lennie is a happy-go-lucky dog looking for a new home at SPCA Taupō.

Lennie is a happy-go-lucky dog looking for a new home at SPCA Taupō.

Lennie is a happy-go-lucky lad who loves nothing more than playing with his favourite tennis balls and other toys! He is a loyal companion who enjoys being around people and other dogs.

Lennie is looking for a home that will show him the love and care he needs and continue to help him be the best version of himself.

He loves his daily walks and will need a good-sized yard to run around in with his tennis ball.

If you’re looking for a dog who will bring you joy and love into your life, Lennie is the perfect match for you.

To inquire about Lennie, visit https://www.spca.nz/centre/taupo-centre.









Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



