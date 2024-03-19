Katie, Charlie and Ringo are looking for a home with CARE Taupō.

CARE Animal Rescue is holding an adoptathon this weekend, with all adults and teenagers just $95, for families wanting to adopt two kittens, the second is half-price, also $95.

Mum Katie and her two kittens, Charlie and Ringo, are just three of more than 30 cats to choose from.

Katie is a very affectionate, easy-going young lady and will make a great companion, whilst her kittens are full of fun antics and confidence.

Adoption includes de-sexing, microchipping, membership to NZCAR for the life of your cat, four weeks’ free pet insurance, and worm and flea treatment.

When you shop, donate or adopt from CARE you are supporting Taupō’s only no-kill animal rescue.

All of our animals are placed in foster homes before being adopted, so they are used to family life.

CARE is open seven days a week from 10am until 4pm (1pm close on Sundays). More photos on FB @CARENZCommnity





