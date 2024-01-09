Senior cat Gary is at SPCA Taupō and is on the hunt for a new home.

Hi, my name is Gary and I’m a senior male looking for a quiet home to enjoy.

I’m a cuddly cat who would love plenty of affection and snuggle time, with you or in cosy spots around the house where I can relax and feel secure.

At the Taupō SPCA Centre, I love playing with my mouse toy, so I’d like a variety of toys to play with in my new home, too.

Although I’m 10 years old, I’d like to play games with you to keep my mind busy and my body active.

When I’m finished playing, I like to retreat to a soft bed or blanket in a warm, quiet spot.

If you think you could love me and give me a forever home, please contact the SPCA Taupō Centre via our website to meet me. Keep up to date by following their Facebook page — SPCA Central Plateau.

