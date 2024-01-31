Taupō and Tūrangi Adopt a Pet: Meet Estrid

SPCA Taupō is having an open day on Saturday so potential adopters can meet cats and kittens like Estrid.

Hello, my name is Estrid. My flatmates and I are adorable kittens looking for our forever homes! We are playful, curious, and full of energy. We are all in good health and have received our initial vaccinations. My roommates and I all have our own unique personalities, but we all require proper care and attention to ensure our wellbeing. We need a balanced diet, regular veterinary check-ups and plenty of playtime and exercise. It is important to provide a safe and stimulating environment, including toys, scratching posts and cosy sleeping areas. As kittens, we do well with individuals or families who can provide us with the time, patience and affection we need.

Half-price adoptions are on until February 4. Taupō SPCA Centre is having an open day on February 3 for those who would like to adopt a cat or kitten. Drop into the centre at 131 Centennial Drive on Saturday between 9am and 3pm.

