Danny Boy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving new home through Animal Care Tūrangi.

Meet Danny Boy. He came into our care a year ago as a frightened kitten and is now a young adult who has spent some months in foster care.

He is a friendly, independent, litter-trained cat, who likes cuddles but is not keen on being picked up.

He will suit a quieter home, with older children. He is good company and just needs a chance to settle.

If you can give him a forever home, please call 027 644 0044, email animalcareturangi@gmail.com or message us via our Facebook page.

Danny Boy is desexed, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and worm and flea treated.

