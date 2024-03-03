Cam the kitten at Animal Care Tūrangi is looking for a new home.

Meet Cam the kitten. He is a beautiful, friendly, cameo-coloured, medium-haired kitten aged 4 months. He is ready for his forever home, could that be with you? He is desexed, vaccinated, microchipped, and his adoption fee of $160 goes towards those costs. Contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi on 027 644 0044 to come and meet Cam.





