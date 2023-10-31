Bourbon and Sheema are looking for a new home through CARE Taupō.

Stunning rescue cat Bourbon is ready for adoption. He is 2 years old and was abandoned at his home, along with his equally stunning, grey fluffy mum, Sheema.

We would love them to be homed together, they are suitable for a rural or similar property, in a loving, quiet, calm home.

Both are very affectionate and playful and enjoy snuggling on the sofa with you. Bourbon loves watching videos of animals.

Both cats are fine with dogs and other cats.

Whilst this pair are not shy, they are initially wary and need a few weeks to settle in, you will be rewarded with companions of a lifetime. Videos of them can be viewed on the CARE NZ Community Facebook page. You can also meet them at the CARE Cattery, Nukuhau St.

