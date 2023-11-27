Awha, AKA Arthur, is looking for a new home with Animal Care Tūrangi.

Meet Awha, also known as Arthur. He is such a good boy, he loves carrying around his toys, playing and getting lots of attention.

He will make a great family pet. He is now 10 months old and has been in our care since February.

Animal Care Tūrangi do all we can to socialize and get our pups out and about to enrich their lives until they find their forever homes.

He is desexed, vet checked, fully vaccinated, microchipped and registered with the council.

We truly would like to find Awha his forever home for Christmas as he is such a good boy.

He is good with most dogs, with proper introductions, but will need supervising with cats.

He is an awesome young dog who is such a great mate.

Please come and meet him if you are looking for a forever friend.

Contact Stacy at Animal Care Tūrangi at 027 644 0044, email animalcareturangi@gmail.com or visit/message our Facebook or Instagram page to meet Awha.





