A group of Tauhara College students have danced their way to success after sweeping the boards at the Dance NZMade Region Competition.

Soloists and group dancers competed against school students from across the Taupō area at the contest on August 1 at the Great Lake Centre.

Tauhara students won three of the five solo categories, and four of the six college solo nominations.

The teams from Tauhara won two of the three categories they competed in and were crowned the overall Dance NZMade regional champions for 2023.

Their wins cemented Tauhara College’s place in the national competition, in Palmerston North on September 9.

There two groups and four solo dancers will compete for national titles against students from across the motu.

Tauhara College dance teacher Jacinda Wilson said that it was an amazing achievement for the dancers.

“Words can’t even describe how proud I am.

“When I get to see them succeeding or growing as a person, I feel such a huge pride.”

All of the girls had worked incredibly hard to prepare for the competition.

“It’s huge, we train in all breaks, intervals and lunchtimes, weekends and school holidays.

“It does take a lot of time to put it all together.”

Tauhara College's soloists danced their way to the national competition (from left): Pippi Lawson, Kayley McAdie, Aja Topless, Holly Taplin, Sophie Harrington, Chontelle Wilson, and Breiona Monteith.

Wilson is no stranger to success with her dancers; Tauhara College was one of only a small number of schools to have won the national competition on three separate occasions.

She said their winning formula was not what many might expect in the dance world, focusing on having fun, putting the students’ wellbeing first, and creating a safe, supportive atmosphere.

“We took a bit of a break over Covid to prioritise students’ mental health, so to come back and do so well is fantastic.

“I think my favourite part, and something that is mentioned quite often by the judges and organisers, is the culture of our school.

“We’re like a big family, so every time we go off to a competition, it’s something that’s noticed.

“I think it’s a huge part of the reason that we do so well.

“It makes everything so much more positive.”