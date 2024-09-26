A smoked eel dish created for the Taste of Waikato. Photo / The Red Barn
The Taste of Waikato, an annual foodie event, highlights food producers from around the region with a menu entirely made from local ingredients. On October 11, the event goes into its fifth round.
TheTaste of Waikato, first held in 2018, is the brainchild of Red Barn founder Bridgette O’Sullivan.
It started as a fun, one-off challenge to see if it’s possible to create an entire menu with local produce, but has quickly become an annual staple on the local event calendar.
“I felt like we used a lot of local produce [for our other events] and I thought that we should look if we can create an entire menu from local produce. I mean we have a lot of pasture, ocean, lakes, river, we got a big area to select from,” O’Sullivan said.
“Even wine, with Takapoto Estate and Vilagrad Winery. Once we looked into it, we found so many more great local producers.”
O’Sullivan attended previous Taste of Waikato events and distinctly remembers a few other highlights.
“Scallop ravioli – I still daydream about those and there was a smoked eel with pickled seaweed that was served with dried ice. The table looked like the Waikato River on a foggy morning. It was divine, the flavours went really well together.”
Overall, O’Sullivan described the five-course degustation event as “silver service dining with a bit more fun”.
“We always try to include interactive elements,” Williams said.
“For example, we had a plate with different herbs and spices that are used in the menu and the table had to guess what it was.”
So, with the event being called The Taste of Waikato, what does the Waikato taste like?