Tairua playwright/director Jennie Turner is about to direct her 25th show.

A Coromandel playwright and director is about to celebrate her 25th show by reworking one of her first scripts into an anniversary special.

Jennie Turner has renamed the original script Classic Tales, turning it into Once Upon a Time for 2024, “modifying it to bring it up to date making it acceptable for current social standards”.

“However, be warned it is rated M for mature audiences,” Turner said.

Turner is part of the Tairua Troubadours collective.

“The Troubadours are a diverse group of people from a cross-section of the community, who come together for a couple of months, ranging in ages from 2 years to 82, constantly evolving as new people come and others go, although once a Troubadour - always a Troubadour; all shows are performed in the Tairua Community Hall,” she said.

“Some of the earlier scripts would not pass the woke brigade inspection so I had to sift through a couple to find something suitable.

“This demonstrates how society has changed with regard to watchable content, although in the words of Ricky Gervais, ‘just because you’re offended doesn’t mean you are right’, I too would hate to see comedy strangled by restrictions.

“Trying to navigate away from race, religion and gender issues is impossible so I dealt with them instead.”

Turner said the past few years had seen shows set in current times, however, this year, the cast would get their wish and don costumes depicting fantasy characters.

“This is always more fun as it sets the scene; the audience may have no idea what they’re watching but they will definitely know who they are watching.”

As a group, Turner said Tairua Troubadours had given more than $200,000 back to Coromandel communities, $65,000 of that to Westpac Rescue, from people buying tickets to the shows.

Turner, a trustee for Coromandel Rescue Helicopter Trust, said proceeds from Once Upon a Time would go towards the emergency service and other volunteer organisations in the Coromandel.

“We all win because I like writing the shows, the cast love performing, the audience enjoys watching, and the recipients of the monies appreciate the donations.

“Plus, it builds communities as everyone comes together.”

Tickets go on sale June 1, and seven evening shows run between July 18 and 27, plus a matinee on July 21. All ticket inquiries to tairuatroubadours@gmail.com



