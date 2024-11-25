Tairua with Pepe Reserve on the banks of the Tairua River.

Tairua with Pepe Reserve on the banks of the Tairua River.

A festival organised by Tairua’s business community and celebrating the traditional summer jandal is about to return for a second year.

The Tairua Spring Fling was launched in 2023 by the recently formed Tairua Business Association, an incorporated society launched to help connect, empower and grow businesses and community in the Tairua area.

A wearable jandal fashion show, jandal races, jandal throwing competitions, face painting, historic walk and talk tours, boot sales, along with stalls and tug of war will feature in 2024.

In a letter of application for funding to be considered by the Tairua-Pauanui Community Board on Monday, business association treasurer Matt Juby said the inaugural event in November 2023 comprised many stallholders from within the town and surrounding areas.

The festival was designed to attract bach owners and tourists back to the area for the weekend, at a time when the town was struggling, after several years of lower tourism due to Covid-19 and the closure of State Highway 25.