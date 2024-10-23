View from the Maungatautari bushline to Pirongia. Photo / David Woodcock - Nimbus Media

The Maungatautari to Pirongia Ecological Corridor celebrates three years this month.

The project is known as Taiea te Taiao, which is the mana whenua gifted name meaning “cherish the environment”.

The project aims to connect the two maunga with planting, predator control and weed control as well as education, engagement and monitoring to enhance biodiversity across the corridor.

Taiea te Taiao coordinator Bexie Towle said celebrations are indeed in order, as more than 50,000 plants went in during a wonderfully wet and warm winter, bringing the total plantings to more than 250,000 over three years.

“Participating landowners are all enthusiastic and on board to fence, retire land and maintain plantings with pride in the land they care for and the birds and biodiversity that visit.