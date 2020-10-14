Taco Bell heading to the Waikato after success with Auckland launch

The fourth Taco Bell restaurant will be located at the Gordonton interchange next to the Waikato Expressway. Photo / NZTA

After proving to be a hit in Auckland, Taco Bell is on its way to the Waikato with the planned Taupiri site the first Taco Bell in New Zealand to also have a drive thru.

An opening date has not been announced.

The American-based chain which is known for its Mexican cuisine has been expanding its operations across New Zealand with the fourth restaurant being constructed at the start of the Huntly sections of the Expressway, at the Gordonton Rd interchange.

NZ chief executive of Restaurant Brands, Arif Khan, which operates Taco Bell in New Zealand, told the NZ Herald that while Covid-19 briefly disrupted the rollout, the new restaurants will offer more employment opportunities.

"Understandably, Covid-19 has meant that our Taco Bell New Zealand rollout was temporarily slowed but we are pleased to be back opening restaurants, serving delicious tacos and burritos to our fans. As well as this, we'll be providing employment benefits to the local area by actively recruiting 30 new staff members for each of the new restaurants."

The American-based chain will also soon be expanding on its vegetarian offering with a fully vegan-friendly menu addition called the Verde range.

The company opened its first Taco Bell store in New Zealand seven months ago in New Lynn. The store has proven hugely popular, and in its first two months raked in $700,000 in sales.

In the first month, Taco Bell New Lynn sold 40,000 tacos and 18,000 burritos.

NZX-listed Restaurant Brands operates KFC, Pizza Hut and Carl's Jr stores in New Zealand, Australia and Hawaii.

Restaurant Brand Group chief executive Russel Creedy told the Herald last year that Restaurant Brands plans to have 25 Taco Bells trading in New Zealand in the next five years, a target he called "conservative", hinting at more opening.

"If we can go faster, we certainly would like to," Creedy said.

"The brand has huge potential, New Zealand alone, it's foreseeable to have 50-60 Taco Bells at least going forward. That would address the main urban centres."

Popular Taco Bell menu items include custom tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and frozen margaritas.