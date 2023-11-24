Gallagher Chiefs back Emoni Narawa hopes to be fit for round one of Super Rugby Pacific 2024. Photo / Photosport

Gallagher Chiefs back Emoni Narawa hopes to be fit for round one of Super Rugby Pacific 2024. Photo / Photosport

One-cap All Black Emoni Narawa, 24, is on the slow road to recovery after missing out on the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to a slipped disc in his back.

The Gallagher Chiefs outside back says he hopes to be fit for the opening round of Super Rugby Pacific 2024.

“I’m back in Hamilton doing three days a week now, doing rehab. But I can’t run at the moment, just on the treadmill,” Narawa says.

“At the moment my focus is just getting my back right, [I’m just] taking it week by week.”

Narawa made his All Blacks debut in the 2023 Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Mendoza on July 8.

He started the match and scored one try in the 41-12 victory but hasn’t taken the field since.

“My disc slipped down and is hitting a nerve. I couldn’t feel my left leg, it was numb. At the moment it’s up to my toes. Hopefully, it all goes away sometime soon.”

Missing out on the Rugby World Cup was tough for Narawa. He says that he was gutted but it gave him the chance to travel with his family.

“When it happened at training [in Lyon], I tried to stay positive the whole time but deep down I sort of saw it coming. I went in for a scan and turned out it was pretty bad. Not the best timing for it. [I was] gutted, but it is what it is,” Narawa says.

“The family actually came over to France and we were able to do a bit of travelling over in Europe. It was good to be able to have them there, it was sort of bittersweet. It was really nice to have my two girls over there.

“As much as you think you’re all good with accepting that you’re out of the World Cup, it plays in your head a lot, but it was good to have a bit of time off and spend time with family.”

After covering several backline positions, Narawa says he doesn’t mind where he plays, he’s happy as long as he gets on the field.

“It’s always a privilege putting on that jersey and running out at FMG. You just can’t beat that feeling.”

After two seasons with the Blues, Narawa joined the Gallagher Chiefs in 2022. He has since amassed 22 appearances, scoring 14 tries.





Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.





