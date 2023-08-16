The estern Force will be in Waikato on May 4 for a DHL Super Rugby Pacific game. Photo / AAP

On May 4 next year, the Force will be with us as the Gallagher Chiefs take on the Western Force from Perth in the Super Rugby Pacific 2024 round 11 in Hamilton.

While the 2024 Chiefs squad is set to be announced at a later date, the draw for the upcoming season was released today , revealing the Chiefs will kick off their 2024 season with a home game against reigning champions the Crusaders.

While Chiefs fans and players alike are hoping to prevent a repeat defeat and continue their impressive unbeaten streak from this year’s season, head coach Clayton McMillan says the team will “reflect, learn and improve” from this year’s experiences.

“We fell agonisingly short of the outcome we wanted, but I am extremely proud of the dedication and efforts of our men throughout the season... It’s important that we reset the dial and keep moving forward,” McMillan says.

FMG Stadium Waikato sold out twice during the 2023 season, but fans will have plenty of chances to secure a seat next year for all six Chiefs home games.

Following the season opener against the Crusaders on February 23, the Chiefs will host the Fijian Drua, the Highlanders, Moana Pasifika, the Western Force and the Hurricanes in Hamilton.

Gallagher Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan. Photo / Photosport

The teams will also return to Melbourne for the Super Round on the first weekend of March, with the Chiefs to face their semifinal opposition, the ACT Brumbies.

Melbourne’s recent support of the Bledisloe Cup test match which over 83,000 attended sets an exciting precedent for that upcoming weekend of Super Rugby, the Chiefs Rugby Club says.

Each DHL Super Rugby Pacific team will have three rivalry matches with the Crusaders, Moana Pasifika, and the Hurricanes to challenge the Chiefs twice this season.

McMillan says: “Every season brings new challenges, and I am confident we are assembling a great roster that will be ready and motivated to take on whatever 2024 throws at us. We can’t wait to get back in front of our loyal fans at a packed FMG Stadium Waikato and are set about making them proud of everything we do.”

Super Rugby Pacific 2024 draw

Round 1: February 23 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Crusaders, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 2: March 3 at 4pm, Chiefs v Brumbies, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 3: March 9 at 9.35pm Chiefs v Queensland Reds, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 4: March 16 at 7.05pm, Chiefs v Fijian Drua, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 5: March 23 at 4.35pm Chiefs v Highlanders, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 6: March 29 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Crusaders, Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Round 7: April 6 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Moana Pasifika, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 8: April 13 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Hurricanes, Sky Stadium, Wellington

Round 9: BYE

Round 10: April 26 at 9.35pm Chiefs v Waratahs, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Round 11: May 4 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Western Force, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 12: May 10 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Moana Pasifika, Friday 10 May, 7.05pm, venue to be confirmed

Round 13: May 17 at 9.35pm Chiefs v Melbourne Rebels, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 14: May 24 at 7.05pm Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton

Round 15: June 1 at 7.05pm, Chiefs v Blues, venue to be confirmed